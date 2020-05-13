Clinton police make arrest in murder, suspects sought

One arrest has been made and the Clinton Police Department is searching for two other suspects investigators believe to be involved in the April 4 murder of Freddie Markell Byrd.

Khalid Asiatic Cunningham, 23, of Clinton was arrested and booked into the Johnson Detention Center on aggravated breach of peace charges on April 13 and could now face charges stemming from Byrd’s murder.

Two other Clinton men the CPD identified as suspects in the shooting death of Byrd are still at large and wanted by police.

Malik Antonio Copleand and Detravious Samon Cheeks are being sought by investigators from the CPD and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Both Copeland and Cheeks are considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a release from CPD.

“We’re still looking for the other two subjects,” CPD Capt. Tyrone Goggins said Tuesday morning. “We have been getting assistance from the SLED Fugitive Task Force.”

Byrd, 31, was shot and killed behind a house on Neighborhood Drive in Clinton in the early morning hours of April 4. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact Goggins at 864-833-7512 or report an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 68-CRIME.