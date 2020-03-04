Bucs end PC hoops season with tourney win

Host Charleston Southern shot almost 60% in the second half and hit 13 three-pointers to earn the 81-64 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball Tuesday night team in the first round of the Big South Men’s Basketball Championship.

Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose with 16 points, with Sean Jenkins tops on the boards with six rebounds.

The season-ending loss for PC came just three days after a 76-65 win over the Bucs Saturday at Templeton Center.

The story in the first half was the perimeter play of both teams, with PC hitting five three-pointers and CSU coming away with six. The Bucs hit 43.3% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, while the Blue Hose shot 31.0%. PC shot 47.8% in the second half to finish with 38.5%. CSU shot 57.7% in the second, ending the game with 50.0%. The Bucs led in rebounds, 34-30, and posted two fewer turnovers, 7-9. Three-pointers continued to be key, with PC hitting 10 for the game, CSU 13.

PC ends the season at 10-22 and lost seven of their last eight contests under first-year head coach Quinton Ferrell. Charleston Southern improved to 14-17. The Bucs advance to the tournament quarterfinals and face No. 1 seed Radford Thursday at 6 p.m., in Radford, Va.