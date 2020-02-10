LDHS hires from within, names Smith head coach

Laurens District High School got its man – and didn’t have to look far to find him.

Daryl Smith was named the Raiders’ head football coach Tuesday, ending a search to replace former head coach Chris Liner that lasted around a month.

School and District 55 officials confirmed the hire Monday. An official announcement is expected Tuesday.

Smith, a former longtime Dorman assistant, served as Liner’s defensive coordinator last season as the Raiders vaulted to the Region 1-5A championship with a run-first offense and defense that allowed 244 points in 11 games (22.2 points per game) and helped the Raiders to a 9-2 record.

