Laurens Historic Preservation Commission hosts Tuesday forum

Laurens, S.C. – On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the City of Laurens Historic Preservation Commission will host a forum on the proposed addition of the West Main and South Harper historic districts to the city’s historic preservation ordinance. The forum will begin at 5:30 pm at the Laurens County Library.

Currently, only the historic Square is protected by the municipal code ensuring new construction and designs are in keeping with the city’s unique architectural heritage. The Preservation Commission, in consultation with the city, is proposing adding the city’s two most recognizable residential districts to the municipal ordinance. The forum is an opportunity for interested residents to meet the members of the Preservation Commission and learn more about the proposed process for preserving the character of Laurens’ historic residential districts.