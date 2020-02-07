Single-vehicle crash kills Fountain Inn man

A Fountain Inn man died Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident near his home on Highway 418.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse identified the victim as Matthew James Holcombe, 21, of Fountain Inn.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis, the victim was driving a 2013 Toyota pickup east on Highway 418 around 10:30 p.m. when he ran off the left side of the road near Hyman Road, struck a sign and then a tree.

Holcombe, a Laurens District High graduate, was entrapped in the vehicle and extricated by mechanical means, Hovis said. He died at the scene of the accident.

Look for full details of the accident in Wednesday’s Advertiser.