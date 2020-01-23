LCSO investigating apparent homicide in Laurens

UPDATE: Victim identified as Rasham Walker, 32, of Laurens.

Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Laurens.

According to the LCSO, deputies responded around 3 a.m. to a residence on Walker Avenue in Laurens where they found the victim dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

It is the first reported homicide of 2020 in the county.

The victim was identified by the LCSO and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Rasham Walker, 32, of Laurens. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Deputy Coroner Brick Williams.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family during this difficult time,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Our team is working on this case diligently. If you know something, it is of the utmost importance that you share this information with our investigators so that justice can be served.”

The LCSO said there is no perceived threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are pursuing leads in the case. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME with an anonymous tip or can call the LCSO at 864-984-2523.