Person killed in Highway 14 wreck

UPDATE: Victim identified as Patricia Black Wootton, 76, of Laurens.

A head-on collision on Highway 14 Tuesday morning in Gray Court claimed one life. It was the first traffic fatality of 2020 in Laurens County.

The accident occurred on Highway 14 at Equinox Road, according to the South Carolna Highway Patrol.

A gold Chevrolet sedan traveling eastbound on Highway 14 crossed the centerline and struck a Honda SUV head on around 5:50 a.m., killing an occupant of the SUV.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Patricia Black Wootton, 76, of Laurens, a passenger in the Honda SUV. She died of blunt force trauma to the chest.

The incident is still under investigation by the SCHP.