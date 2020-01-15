Intense winds leave path of destruction in Clinton

A strong and very fast storm

A strong and very fast storm of Clinton Saturday night brought down dozens of trees, took out power to more than a thousand residents and left at least a few families looking for housing.

Ancient trees took out powerlines and sidewalks and badly damaged several homes. Damage stretched from the area near Clinton High School through Willard Road and North Adair Street and was most intensely felt in the Clinton Mill area.

But the event also brought about help from neighbors and friends and a sense of relief and gratitude that that there were no injuries or deaths directly resulting from the unusual January storm.

