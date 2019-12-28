Laurens drops Raider Rumble finale

The Laurens Raiders girls’ basketball team suffered a second straight loss at its home tournament, the Raider Rumble, and finished in fourth place after a 55-46 loss to Union County Saturday afternoon.

Raniya Jackson, who was named to the all-tournament team following the championship game, scored 17 points to lead Laurens. Aija Davis added 10 points.

Laurens, the road team in the game despite playing on its home court, scored 14 of 19 points in one stretch of the second quarter and held a 28-25 lead at the half against the Yellow Jackets. The Raiders later held one-point leads in the third and fourth quarters before Union County scored six straight points in the fourth quarter to take the lead for keeps.

Laurens hosts BHP Friday night.

Final: Southside held off Pendleton, 36-25, in the championship game to win the tournament.

CHS boys: In Clinton’s final game at the Chapin Tournament, the Red Devils suffered a 54-39 loss to Pelion. Clinton finished its stay at the tournament with an 0-3 record.

Jadden Copeland had 13 points and Austin Copeland added 10 points for Clinton, which was outscored 23-13 in the third quarter in the loss.

Clinton is back in action Jan. 3 at White Knoll.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNC Asheville 54, Presbyterian women 39: In Saturday’s Big South opener for both teams, the Blue Hose were held to 18 percent shooting in the first half, 24 percent shooting on the game, and only scored four points in both the first and third quarters in the loss.

Trinity Johnson was the lone player for PC to reach double figures, tying Asheville’s Zip Scott for game-high scoring honors with 13 points. UNCA did its most damage on the glass, holding a 51-32 advantage on the Blue Hose. Brooke Jordan-Brown, who had eight points for UNCA, collected 23 rebounds.

PC (4-6 overall, 0-1 Big South) visits Radford on Tuesday afternoon.