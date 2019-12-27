Laurens girls drop Rumble opener; CHS boys fall to 0-2 at Chapin Tournament

The Laurens Raiders girls’ basketball team was held to less than 10 points in three of the four quarters it played Friday night in the first round of the Raider Rumble Tournament, leading the team to a 40-27 loss against Pendleton in Laurens.

Laurens’ loss drops the team into the consolation round Saturday at 3 p.m. The Raiders will take on Union County, which lost 42-29 to Southside in the other tournament contest. Southside and Pendleton will meet in the championship game, slated for approximately 4:30 p.m.

Laurens’ offense was almost non-existent in the first half, hitting just 3 of 22 attempts and turning the ball over 13 times. That led the team to just seven points in the first half and allowed Pendleton to score the game’s first 10 points. Laurens, which trailed 28-12 in the third quarter, put together a 13-4 scoring run that cut the margin to 32-25 after three quarters. It gave the Raiders hope of a comeback victory in the fourth quarter, but the hopes faded when the Raiders went the first 6 minutes, 51 seconds without a point – falling behind 40-25 in the process.

Raniya Jackson led Laurens with 11 points.

CLINTON BOYS: At the Chapin Christmas Tournament Friday, Clinton’s offense was shut down ina 67-32 loss to Dreher. The loss followed the team’s Thursday loss, a 64-46 decision against North Charleston.

Clinton was held to just two points in the second quarter, turning what was a 13-10 deficit into a 32-12 margin at the half. Jadden Copeland had nine points to lead Clinton, while Jalen Ruff had eight points.

Clinton will play in the seventh-place game Saturday, at 3 p.m., against Pelion.