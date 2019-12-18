LA, Laurens hoops both swept in DHs

The Laurens and Laurens Academy varsity basketball teams both had doubleheaders Tuesday night, each coming away with less-than-desired results. Laurens was swept in a road doubleheader by Westside, in the region opener for the Raiders, while the Crusaders lost both games against Chesnee.

Laurens: The Raider girls suffered a 72-36 loss to the Rams in their game and the boys lost 58-43 in their game.

In the boys’ game, Dee Foster led the Raiders with 12 points and Dravious Copeland had 10 points, but the Rams were able to maintain their seven-point lead at the half and, eventually, pull away for the victory.

The LDHS boys are 3-5 overall, 0-1 in the region.

In the girls’ game, Westside scored 32 points in the first quarter and quickly put the Raiders into a deficit they could not make up. Qua Fortson hd 18 points to lead the Raiders, while M.K. Moore had 10.

The LDHS girls are now 1-4 on the season, 0-1 in the region.

LA: The LA girls had a heartbreaking 40-38 loss in their game against the Eagles. The two teams were tied at 26-all after three quarters before the Eagles finally put the game away.

Blair Quarles had 13 points and Reagan Williamson had 11 points in the loss. LA is now 7-3.

The LA boys had a 48-42 loss in the nightcap of the doubleheader to the Eagles. LA held a 20-14 lead at the half and still had a 34-31 lead through three quarters, but the Eagles were able to rally back in the final quarter and pluck the victory from the Crusaders’ grasp.

Diamonte Grant led LA (4-7) with 15 points, while Caio Rita had 14 points.