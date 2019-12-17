Bomb threat at PC halts final exams

Exams at Presbyterian College were interrupted after a bomb threat was found on campus Monday night.

PC officials closed all academic buildings Tuesday as the last day of finals for the fall semester was delayed.

Campus police and agents from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the incident after a note threatening a bomb was reportedly found in one of the academic buildings.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said the initial search and investigation turned up nothing on campus.

“Investigators found no hazardous materials and no devices after responding to assist the college,” Crosby said.

The campus remained closed Tuesday, even though the investigation revealed no threat late Monday night.

Tuesday was to be the last day of final exams, but now students affected by the closure are being asked to work with their professors to reschedule any exams and presentations that were due.

SLED’s investigation to find the source of the threat is still ongoing.

PC officials said closure of the main campus was in order to allow campus police and SLED the time required to complete their work and in an “abundance of caution.”

“We recognize there is significant concern about postponing finals, but the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority,” said PC President Bob Staton. “The cooperation that our students, faculty and staff have exhibited is representative of the way the PC community comes together when faced with challenges.”