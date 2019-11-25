Peters resigns as District 55 superintendent

Laurens County District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters announced his resignation Monday night at the District 55 Board of Trustees meeting after almost four years on the job.

Peters, who was hired to lead District 55 in 2016, will stay on the job until the end of the academic year. After that, he will join wife Angela in Albany, Georgia. Dr. Angela Peters earlier accepted a job as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Albany State University.

“Angela has always supported me in my career, and this is a great opportunity for her, and I want to support her,” Peters said. “I’m sure God has a plan for me beginning July 1. I’m going to be buying a new set of golf clubs and pursuing what’s next. I feel like Laurens 55 is in a good position and a very good place. I’ll be watching from afar to see the great work that is being done for the students here.”

