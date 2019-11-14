PC men struggle in home debut

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team did not have the welcome home it envisioned Thursday night, playing in the first game at the Templeton Center this season.

Morehead State shot 52 percent from the field, held PC to 6 of 24 from 3-point range, and the Eagles improved to 3-0 with a 77-55 victory over the Blue Hose. PC fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Owen McCormack hit three 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 11 points off the bench, leading PC in scoring on the night. Cory Hightower had 10 points and five rebounds, tying Ben Drake for team-high on the glass.

Morehead State had four players in double figures, led by 13 points from L.J. Bryan. The Eagles held a 42-28 edge in points in the paint, and also had a 15-8 advantage in second-chance points.

PC visits Notre Dame Monday night.

PREP FOOTBALL

LA honored: Laurens Academy quarterback Thomas Lowry was named Region Athlete of the Year for 8-man football Thursday, leading a group of four players who made the all-region team.

Reles Littleton, Cal Robertson, and Diamonte Grant also made the all-region team.

Lowry finished the regular season with 2,084 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as four interceptions. ON the ground Lowry rushed for 822 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, Lowry had 61 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, and a team-high three INTs.

Littleton had 37 tackles, including one sack, caused three fumbles and recovered one, while Robertson recovered two fumbles and recorded a team-high 82 tackles on defense. Robertson had 888 yards of total offense and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Grant had four offensive touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing) and 66 tackles on defense. Grant’s three sacks led the team.