PC men picked 10th, women eighth, in Big South preseason basketball voting

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the preseason Big South poll, released Tuesday morning in conjunction with the conference’s annual media day. PC’s women’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth.

One player on each team was selected to the All-Big South second team – Cory Hightower on the men’s side, Kacie Hall on the women’s side. Hightower, averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season, led the team with 22 blocked shots, and hit 36.1% of his shots from behind the 3-point line.

Hall led the PC women in scoring (12.7 per game) last season, had a team-high 46 steals, shot 41.5% from 3-point range, and hit 80.2% of her free throws.

In the team voting the Radford Highlanders edged out defending tournament champion Gardner-Webb for the top spot in the preseason poll. Radford had 13 first-place votes and 299 points, while Gardner-Webb had 14 first-place votes and 295 points. Winthrop was third with 253 points, and earned the last two first-place votes.

Following Winthrop was Hampton (198), Charleston Southern (190), Longwood (164), Campbell (141), High Point (132), UNC Asheville (105), Presbyterian (87) and USC Upstate (50).

On the women’s side, defending conference champion Radford was selected to finish first in the Big South. The Highlanders earned six first-place votes and 113 total points, edging out Hampton (three first-place votes) by nine points. UNC Asheville was third with 94 points, followed by Campbell in fourth at 91 points. Each team received one first-place vote.

Gardner-Webb (86), High Point (66), Winthrop (47), Presbyterian (43), Charleston Southern (32), Longwood (26) and USC Upstate (24) rounded out the women’s standings.