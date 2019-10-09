Scots and Brats: Bagpipes and bratwurst in Clinton’s Vance Park Saturday

as the title sponsor of Clinton’s second annual Scots and Brats, a mini-festival Saturday afternoon that blends an Oktoberfest vibe with the Scottish heritage of Presbyterian College and the PC School of Pharmacy. Clinton, South Carolina – Prisma Health will repeatas the title sponsor of Clinton’s second annuala mini-festival Saturday afternoon that blends an Oktoberfest vibe with the Scottish heritage of Presbyterian College and the PC School of Pharmacy.

Saturday afternoon and evening, Oct. 12, from 3 to 9 p.m. in Vance Park, and there will be activities for children, food vendors and Scottish and Celtic-theme performance Scots and Brats runs this.



Clinton Manager Adele Alducin said the city has

reached out to the Upstate to let people know about the opportunity to enjoy Bavarian and added this year, Celtic-style dancers. Bagpiper Ally McKinnis will perform, as will John Allen with Highland-style athletic demonstrations. Referred to as "A Scottish Oktoberfest," the entire festival is contained within Vance Park at 198 Florida Street, Clinton, and Main Street Clinton Manager Adele Alducin said the city has

At 7:30 p.m. a Celtic Rock Band, Brynmor, takes the stage.

Throughout the afternoon there will be bratwurst and other food vendor options.

Border collie demonstrations with sheep and ducks were a big hit last year, said Alducin, and residents throughout Laurens County and beyond are welcome to attend the event.