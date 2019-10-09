Scots and Brats: Bagpipes and bratwurst in Clinton’s Vance Park Saturday
Clinton, South Carolina – Prisma Health will repeat as the title sponsor of Clinton’s second annual Scots and Brats, a mini-festival Saturday afternoon that blends an Oktoberfest vibe with the Scottish heritage of Presbyterian College and the PC School of Pharmacy.
Scots and Brats runs this Saturday afternoon and evening, Oct. 12, from 3 to 9 p.m. in Vance Park, and there will be activities for children, food vendors and Scottish and Celtic-theme performance
Referred to as “A Scottish Oktoberfest,” the entire festival is contained within Vance Park at 198 Florida Street, Clinton, and Main Street
Clinton Manager Adele Alducin said the city has
reached out to the Upstate to let people know about the opportunity to enjoy Bavarian and added this year, Celtic-style dancers. Bagpiper Ally McKinnis will perform, as will John Allen with Highland-style athletic demonstrations.
Clinton Manager Adele Alducin said the city has
reached out to the Upstate to let people know about the opportunity to enjoy Bavarian and added this year, Celtic-style dancers. Bagpiper Ally McKinnis will perform, as will John Allen with Highland-style athletic demonstrations.
At 7:30 p.m. a Celtic Rock Band, Brynmor, takes the stage.
Throughout the afternoon there will be bratwurst and other food vendor options.
Border collie demonstrations with sheep and ducks were a big hit last year, said Alducin, and residents throughout Laurens County and beyond are welcome to attend the event.