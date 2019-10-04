Laurens girls’ tennis tops Westside

The Laurens Raiders girls’ tennis team continued its impressive play in Region 1-5A this season, picking up a 6-1 victory over Westside Thursday in Laurens.

The victory moved Laurens to 6-4 in region play, 6-5 overall.

Abby Davis (No. 1 singles) led a sweep of the singles matches for the Raiders, winning her match in straight sets. Anna Jenkins (No. 2), Bella Youssef (No. 3), McKenzie Little (No. 4) and Kelsie Little (No. 5) also won in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Davis and Jenkins also won in a pro-set match.

Laurens currently stands in fourth place in the region race as it faces two big matches next week – Woodmont and J.L. Mann. Laurens visits Woodmont Tuesday night and hosts Mann on Thursday.

Clinton 4, Union County 2: Also on Thursday, Clinton moved to 6-0 in the Region 3-3A standings with a victory over Union County.

Clinton won three of the five singles matches played, as well as the No. 2 doubles match, to secure the team’s seventh overall victory in eight matches this season. Mary Catherine Dailey (No. 1 singles), Reese Gowan (No. 4), Jerri Hill (No. 5), and the No. 2 doubles team of Kaitey Threatt and Grace Johnson all won in straight sets.

Clinton hosts Mid-Carolina Tuesday.

JV Football

Clinton 40, Union County 28: The Red Devils got a pair of rushing touchdowns from both Bryson James and Jishon Copeland, while also getting a 10-yard touchdown reception and 65-yard touchdown pass from Wilson Wages, to help lead the team to its fifth straight victory – and first in region play.

Clinton (5-1 overall, 1-0 Region 3-3A) hosts Mid-Carolina Thursday night.

Laurens 21, Westside 12: The Raiders were not only able to beat the heat in Anderson, but also knock off the Rams.

Cayson Elledge had an interception to set up the team’s first score of the game, a 3-yard run by Elledge, to help Laurens go up 7-0 in the first quarter. Elledge then added his second interception to set up James Rawl for a 4-yard scoring run, and after the Rams closed within 14-12 the Raiders got a defensive touchdown as Dale Hostetler returned a forced fumble yards for a score.

Laurens hosts Woodmont Thursday.