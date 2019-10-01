Fountain Inn police investigating shooting death

Fountain Inn Police are investigating the death of a Taylors man who was shot and killed Monday in a Fountain Inn subdivision.

According to police, a man now identified as Justin Keith Durham, 30, was found dead around 4 p.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Fountain Brook Lane by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek, Durham died due to a gunshot. An autopsy was scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said the shooting appears to be domestic in nature, and there is no danger to the public. Hamilton said a domestic dispute between Durham and his girlfriend in being investigated.

No arrests have been made, but Hamilton said investigators continue to conduct interviews.