Pair of Martin TDs lift Laurens by Greenwood

In a battle of two bend-but-don’t-break defenses Friday night, it was Laurens’ Duane Martin to snapped the Greenwood defense.

Martin rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 1-yard run and a 28-yard run, and had 105 yards as the Raiders moved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in Region 1-5A with a 21-7 victory over the rival Greenwood Eagles at K.C. Hanna Stadium. Laurens has won back-to-back games since its loss to Hillcrest closed out the non-region slate.

Jeremiah Fuller had a 25-yard touchdown run for Laurens in the first quarter, while Greenwood’s only score came on a Jaylin Tolbert 35-yard pass from Brett Spearman in the second quarter. Greenwood was held to nine first downs and 164 yards of offense by Laurens’ defense, and the Eagles only converted 3 of 13 third downs.

Laurens’ offense had 16 first downs, but also struggled on third down – going 2 for 12. Quarterback Ryan Campbell rushed for 78 yards and threw for 34 on 5-of-8 passing, with one interception.

The Raiders will play host to Westside next Friday night.

Clinton 20, Pendleton 14: The Red Devils won their second game of the season to close out non-region play at 2-3 with a 20-14 victory over Pendleton at Wilder Stadium.

Clinton jumped out to a 20-0 lead with touchdowns from Navill Watson (2 yards), and Jykorie Gary 3) before Pendleton rallied with two touchdowns in the second quarter to help cut the margin to 20-14.

The Red Devils’ put the game away, however, with their defense. In the second half the Red Devils forced two punts, intercepted two passes, and forced a missed field goal to sustain their lead. Clinton held a slim edge in total offense, 258-246.

Gary led Clinton with 98 yards rushing.

Clinton opens region play next Friday against Union County.

LA: The Crusaders had a rough night against Calhoun Academy as quarterback Thomas Lowry was knocked out of the game before halftime and LA eventually fell 30-0.

Lowry took a hit to the back on the last play of the first half and did not return. He reportedly had ice on his back and appeared to be okay, but head coach Todd Kirk did not play Lowry in the second half.

LA (2-2) visits Clarendon Hall next Friday.