PC women’s soccer pushes win streak to 3

The Presbyterian College women’s soccer team won its third straight game Wednesday night, and in doing so continued its recent run of success in overtime games.

Carolay Ospina scored a golden goal in the 96th minute, helping break a 1-all tie and give the Blue Hose a 2-1 victory over Charleston Southern at the CSU Soccer Field. Presbyterian moved to 3-6 overall, and is now 2-0 in the Big South.

CSU’s Kylie Doster scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute on a penalty kick, giving the Bucs a lead that would last until the 36th minute as PC’s Morgan Hutchison tied the score on a penalty kick of her own. Hutchison then had the game-winning assist on Ospina’s goal.

CSU outshot PC, 19-13, but the two teams tied on shots on goal, 6-6. PC had 19 fouls, including two yellow cards, while CSU had 14 fouls and one yellow card. Megan Serrano had five saves in goal to help earn the victory for PC, which visits Radford Saturday.

PREPS

Volleyball

Laurens falls twice: In a tri-match held Wednesday at Laurens High, the Raiders were swept in a pair of best-of-three matches – falling to both T.L. Hanna and Easley.

Set scores against T.L. Hanna were 25-9, 25-13, while Easley won 25-16, 25-22.