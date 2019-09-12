Youngs Fire Dept. burglarized on 9/11

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary Wednesday night at the Youngs Fire Department left the fire station without critical equipment, rendering it inoperable.

The LCSO is currently seeking a white male thought to be in his late 40s or early 50s with a tattoo on his right shoulder in connection with the burglary. He is approximately 5′-9″-5′-10″ with a muscular build and salt-and-pepper graying hair. An LCSO Facbook post included photos of the suspect wearing a black tank top and shorts.

“This unfortunate event only adds insult to injury on an already somber day,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said of the Sept. 11 burglary. “Our firefighters work tirelessly daily. For someone to enter their haven without regard and take away items essential to the function of this station is disturbing and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the LCSO at 864-984-4967 or with an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME.