Supplies being collected for Dorian victims

The Laurens County Advertiser is partnering with an Asheville-based nonprofit organization to help hurricane victims in the Bahamas.

Hearts With Hands will be distributing items to Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas and is seeking donations. Last year, the organization distributed two semi-truck loads of supplies to victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.

The organization was founded in 1992 in the wake of Hurricane Andrew by pastor Ralph Sexton of Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville. It is currently under the direction of evangelist Greg Lentz and his ministry.

According to its website, the nonprofit is a “Christian nondenominational, humanitarian non-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization. Hearts with Hands provides physical, spiritual, medical, economic and other necessary aid to victims of poverty, natural disaster or famine.”

Anyone wishing to donate can drop by new and unopened items at the Laurens County Advertiser office at 226 West Laurens Street in Laurens.

Among items being sought are non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, bedding, paper supplies, pet supplies, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

For a complete list of items or to make monetary donations, visit heartswithhands.org. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 6444, Asheville, North Carolina, 28816.