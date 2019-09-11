Laurens’ tennis picks up 2nd straight victory

The Laurens Raiders girls’ tennis team picked up its second straight victory, pulling out a comfortable 6-1 decision Tuesday over the Westside Rams in Anderson.

Abby Davis, Anna Jenkins, Bella Youssef, McKenzie Little and Kelsie Little all won their singles matches in straight sets, while the No. 2 doubles team of Skylar Douglas and Bella Burrafato won 6-2, 6-0 in their match. The only contest Laurens did drop was at No. 1 singles, in a pro-set match.

Laurens is at home Thursday when it faces Woodmont.

PREPS

Volleyball

Wade Hampton 3, Laurens 0: The Raiders could not find their footing against the host Generals in Greenville, falling 25-11, 25-16, 25-16.

Laurens struggled at the service line, which had been an area head coach Erin Lake said the team had seen success during the season. Despite the serving struggles, the Raiders were able to do get 14 digs from Aija Davis and four kills from Rachel Delio.

Laurens hosts Ware Shoals today. All veterans, military members and emergency personnel will get in free of charge.

Cross country

Clinton meet: The Clinton boys’ cross country team took first place its home meet, scoring 25 points.

Zac Bagwell finished in third place with a time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds, to lead the Red Devils. Nick Perkins was fourth (20:32), Kennan Dominick was fifth (20:40), David Wilkie was sixth (20:43) and James Anderson was seventh (21:21).

Clinton’s girls also took first place in their meet, scoring 15 points. Clinton swept the top three spots, and seven of the top eight spots. Dorothy Trent led the way with a first-place run of 23:41, followed by Elizabeth Reid in second (25:06), Gabi Carles in third (25:41), Danielle Trent in fifth (27:24), Erin Donley in sixth (29:04), Quiana Suber in seventh (29:10), and Erykah Richard in eighth (29:33).

COLLEGE

Men’s golf

PC takes 14th: Presbyterian’s Jimmy McCollum shot an even-par 70 and Thomas Hollingsworth shot 71 to lead the golf team to tie for 14th-place finish at the Golfweek Program Championship at Caledonia G.C. PC tied with Stetson in the team standings.

McCollum, in his first-ever college tournament, shot six shots better in his third round than the second, rallying from a 2-over start to his first two holes to finish his tournament with a score of 223. Hollingsworth had three birdies in his final round to lead the team, shooting a three-round total of 217.

A.J. Nolin shot 215, Mason Whatley shot 228, and Nat Simkins shot 230.

PC’s team score of 876 featured a final-round 290, the best score for the Blue Hose at the event.

Women’s golf

PC in Myrtle Beach: The Blue Hose finished in 15th place at the Golfweek Program Championship, shooting a team score of 935.

Julie Hillestad tied for 14th overall with a collegiate-best 221 at the True Blue G.C. It beat her previous top collegiate score by three strokes.

Kelli Kragh shot 240, Taylor Gardner followed at 250, and Caroline Martin shot 260. Gardner and Martin each playing in their first tournaments of the season.