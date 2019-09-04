Volunteers prepare for ‘Team Up to Cleanup’

The Quarterly Community Cleanup, part of the Keep Laurens County Beautiful Campaign, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 7, and there are already 20 groups signed up to participate, according to Dianne Wyatt with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the program.

Safety vests, trash bags and gloves are available at the chamber, which organizes the quarterly events with the motto, “Team Up to Cleanup,” and encourages participants to call Wyatt at the chamber so she can document where and how many volunteers are working throughout Laurens County.

The community cleanup days are technically set quarterly for Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, but the chamber documents volunteer work time and trash amounts for whatever time frame is most convenient.

Call for supply availability at 864-833-2716 or email Wyatt at dwyatt@laurenscounty.org. Participants are also encouraged to tag volunteer work pictures from the day at #keeplaurenscountybeautiful.