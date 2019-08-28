Beach Bash, Finally Friday and Comin’ Home to Cross Hill spread music, fun across county



The final days of August offer plenty of family fun in Clinton with its Thursday Beach Bash, in Laurens and its Finally Friday! and in Cross Hill with the annual Comin’ Home to Cross Hill Festival and Saturday morning parade. Aside from food and other shopping options, all of the events are free.

The fun starts Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., as Main Street Clinton hosts its annual Beach Bash and PC Welcome Back party, featuring late hours for businesses and activities for families and children.

Beach music and a variety of other music genres will be covered by the Carolina Rhythm Band, and food trucks and late-hour businesses will provide eating and shopping opportunities in downtown Clinton. Plenty of vendors will also offer their services and products and the entire event goes from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 30, Main Street Laurens will host its final Finally Friday! of the summer season. The activities begin at 6 p.m. with several food trucks, including the always popular Nards Barbecue from Squealin’ on the Square which will make its first appearance for a Finally Friday. Main Street Director Jonathan Irick expects others as well.

Live music will begin at 7 p.m., and a band new to Laurens, the Jake Bartley Band from Greenwood, is promising to bring along a crowd of regular followers.

Friday night, Aug. 30, also marks the beginning of the Comin’ Home to Cross Hill Festival, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend each year and often brings family reunion guests back to Cross Hill for the holiday weekend.

A 7 p.m. wrestling match starts the events, teaming up Cross Hill and Battle Zone Wrestling. The match is free admission and family friendly and located outside behind Town Hall.

Saturday morning activities kick off promptly at 10 a.m. with the Cross Hill Town Parade. It begins near the Cross Hill Post Office, travels up Main Street and finishes at Puckett Ferry Road. Following the parade, music by The Regals will begin in the park behind Town Hall, followed by a wrestling encore. Craft vendors, inflatables for children and a wide variety of entertainment and food options will also be available.

The Comin’ Home to Cross Hill events wrap up around 4 p.m. Saturday.