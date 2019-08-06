‘Fill the Cruiser’ set for Friday

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 3rd Annual Fill the Cruiser event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Chic-Fil-A in Laurens.

Each year the LCSO collects school supplies and monetary donations to help needy students in Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56.

More than 40 book bags were collected and distributed to high school students in both districts last year. Supplies are donated to the children at Safe Home first and then to other students in need.

Donations of school supplies such as wide-ruled paper, pencils, pens and notebooks will be accepted as will monetary donations.

The LCSO is putting an emphasis on book bags.

“It is my belief that high schoolers are in the greatest need of book bags and probably the least likely to ask for one so I am really hoping we get some that are appropriate for that age range,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

Representatives from the LCSO will be on the front patio at Chic-Fil-A during the event. Those wishing to donate won’t even have to leave their vehicles to make donations.