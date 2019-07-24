Murder victim’s car found in Cherokee County
The vehicle sought by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a murder investigation was found Tuesday night in Cherokee County.
The 2006 Dodge Charger was discovered abandoned in a wooded area around 7:20 p.m. Investigators from Cherokee County said they believe whoever abandoned the vehicle along Wolf Den Lane was trying to either set it on fire or push it into the Broad River, said Cherokee County SHeriff Steve Mueller. It was to be returned to Laurens County and processed for evidence.
The vehicle belonged to Michelle Marie Dodge, 27, of York. Dodge’s body was discovered Saturday in a wooded area near Ekom Beach. She had been shot in the back of the head around noon Saturday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators were attempting to establish connections between Dodge and the area. Law enforcement agencies from York and Cherokee counties are working with the LCSO.
“We’ve received many messages and emails asking for an update. Unfortunately, we can’t release much information at this time because we don’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a release Wednesday morning. “We can confirm the victim’s car was found last night and is being held for processing. Our investigators are working around the clock alongside Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, and the York Police Department to follow up on leads. At this time, I won’t be doing any on camera interviews regarding the investigation, however we will continue to update everyone as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience and cooperation, as we all want to bring justice to this senseless act of violence.”