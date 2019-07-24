Murder victim’s car found in Cherokee County

The vehicle sought by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a murder investigation was found Tuesday night in Cherokee County.

The 2006 Dodge Charger was discovered abandoned in a wooded area around 7:20 p.m. Investigators from Cherokee County said they believe whoever abandoned the vehicle along Wolf Den Lane was trying to either set it on fire or push it into the Broad River, said Cherokee County SHeriff Steve Mueller. It was to be returned to Laurens County and processed for evidence.

The vehicle belonged to Michelle Marie Dodge, 27, of York. Dodge’s body was discovered Saturday in a wooded area near Ekom Beach. She had been shot in the back of the head around noon Saturday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were attempting to establish connections between Dodge and the area. Law enforcement agencies from York and Cherokee counties are working with the LCSO.