Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, practicing without license

A Laurens man may need a lawyer because he wasn’t one.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Michael V. Diago Tuesday for practicing law without a license. He was also charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value of $10,000 or more.

According to arrest warrants, Diago, 76, provided legal services between 2014-2017, charging more than $81,000 to his client.

A SLED investigation into Diago was requested by the state Attorney General’s Office, which will prosecute the case. He was booked into the Johnson Detention Center.

According to his arrest warrant, Diago prepared documents and conducted transactions for cases involving adoption and legal status.