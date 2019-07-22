Body discovered, LCSO searching for victim’s vehicle

The body of a York County woman was discovered in a rural area near Ekom Beach Road Saturday, and now the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for her vehicle.

The LCSO identified the victim as Michelle Marie Dodge of York County.

According to a release Monday from the LCSO, the victim’s vehicle – a white 2006 Dodge Charger – is missing. The LCSO is asking for help in locating the missing vehicle.

Anyone with information on the location of the car or about the victim’s death can contact the LCSO at 864-984-4967.

Tips can be reported anonymously 864-68-CRIME.