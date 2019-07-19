Laurens company fined for violation of labor law

A Laurens-based company has been forced to pay nearly $35,000 to a former employee by the U.S. Department of Labor for illegally firing the employee.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, Alupress LLC – a manufacturing subsidiary of Alupress AG – has paid $34,538 to a former employee after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found the employer violated the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

WHD investigators found that Alupress LLC terminated the worker’s employment after he requested leave for an FMLA-qualifying health condition and was denied. The employers failed to provide him with a notice of eligibility and failed to follow required procedures regarding the designation of FMLA leave. The employer also failed to provide the employee with a written notification detailing his obligations under the FMLA, and the consequences for failing to meet those obligations. Additionally, Alupress LLC failed to keep records of the FMLA request, as required by law.

Alupress LLC paid the employee for lost wages, medical bills, and health insurance premiums incurred as a result of his unlawful termination.

“Many Americans rely on the Family and Medical Leave Act for critically needed workplace flexibility precisely when they need it the most,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel, in Columbia, South Carolina. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to enforcing the law and educating employers to ensure employees are not prevented from exercising their FMLA rights. We encourage employers to reach out to us with questions so that violations like those in this case can be avoided.”

For more information about the FMLA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information, such as FMLA Employee and FMLA Employer guides, is also available at https://www.dol.gov/whd.