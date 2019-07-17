Clinton DY baseball team eliminated

The Clinton AAA Dixie Youth baseball team’s hopes of winning a state championship came to an end Tuesday evening – an ending that was swift and sudden.

Pineview scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night, erasing a 9-8 Clinton lead in the process, and eliminating Clinton from the state tournament in Anderson with a 17-9 decision. Clinton had five errors in the sixth inning alone, helping to fuel the surge from Pineview.

After trailing by as much as 7-2 entering the bottom of the fourth, Clinton rallied with five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the lead for the first time, but the lead proved to be short-lived after Pineview’s knockout rally.

Dalton Williams hit a solo homer, had two hits, and drew a walk for Clinton, while Ryder Rowland had two hits, two RBI, and a walk. Owen Glenn added two hits as well. For the tournament, Owen Glenn led the offense by going 7 for 13, Williams was 4 for 10, and both Zack Lawson and Talan Campbell had three hits each.

TENNIS: The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association is holding its eight-hour, week-long tennis camps, starting with a four-day camp next week in Laurens.

The first camp is slated for July 22-25 at Laurens City Park, and will run each day from 9 to 11 a.m. Wilson Smith will be the instructor, while Isaac MacMillan will be the assistant. The camp is for kids age 7-14.

A second camp will be held from August 12-15 at the Oakland Tennis Center in Newberry. That camp will run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and is for ages 9 and up. Newberry College Tennis Coach Mark Gardiner is the instructor.

A pizza party will be held at the end of the last day of each camp.

The cost for the camp is $20 for an entire week. All checks should be made out to CLNTA. Each player will get an official youth camp shirt, as well as the pizza party and refreshments.

To register before the camp, submit the player’s name, age and phone number via e-mail the week before the camp to: mbjwlder@gmail.com. Players are asked to bring a racquet (one will be provided if you do not have one), and comfortable playing clothes/shoes.

If you have any questions, contact Marthal Wilder at 340-1888, or at the above e-mail address.

GOLF RESULTS

Rolling S

July 8 – Front Nine: Lonnie Thacker and Vic Thacker, +6. Back Nine: Jack Cobb and Butch Allmond, +5.

July 10 – Front Nine: Jack Cobb and Oran Sprouse, +5. Back Nine: Butch Allmond and Donnie Thacker, +2.

July 12 – Front Nine: Jeff Thacker and James Copeland, +5. Back Nine: Vic Thacker and Jack Cobb, +2.

PJGA at The Links at Stoney Point

Held July 15

Boys

7-9 – 1. Carter Riddle, 23; 2. Aiden Bragg, 25; 3. Wells Calhoun, 27.

10-12 – 1. Cameron Addis, 41; 2. Landen Still, 48; 3. Adam Knox, 50.

13-14 – 1. (tie) Spence Hagood and Seth Massey, 42; 3. Trace Meredith, 45.

15-18 – 1. Christian Davidson, 36; 2. Andrew Piontek, 37; 3. Alex Stevenson, 40.

Girls

10-12 – 1. Katherine Gunnells, 54; 2. Ella Brown, 66.

13-18 – 1. Clair Lewis, 46; 2. Hayden Harrison, 54; 3. Salem Sartin, 56.