LPD raises more than $2,000 to help LDHS football program

The Laurens Raiders’ football program will have a trip it will never forget when it goes to play Myrtle Beach High on September 6 – and has the Laurens Police Department to thank for it.

The department held a recent hash sale in late June to help raise money for the trip to the beach when Myrtle Beach and Laurens play for the second time in as many seasons. The team received a donation of $2,207 during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Laurens High, with the check presented by LPD Chief Chrissie Cofield.

“It meant a lot to us as a coaching staff for the community to rally around us and give us an opportunity to make this a first-class trip,” Liner said.

Cofield noted the total raised exceeded the goal that had been set – $2,000 – and said how doing this “did our heart good to be able to support the athletic department here at the high school.”

The money raised also has a benefit to the boys’ basketball program, which was able to afford going to a summer basketball camp as a result.

Look for more details on this story in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.