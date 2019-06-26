Caime among 5 finalists for Horry County post

Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime is among five candidates in the running for the top job in Horry County.

Caime said he is content in Laurens County, but the decision to apply for the position in Horry County came about after he looked at the potential compensation package and considered the size of the county and local government in one of the state’s premier destination areas.

“I’m perfectly happy here,” said Caime, who became the Laurens County Administrator in 2016 following a 15-year stint in Hart County, Georgia.

Former Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge left his post in April after negotiating his departure with county council. According to news reports, Eldridge received a compensation package of around $300,000 upon his resignation. Eldridge reportedly came under fire after he requested a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation into Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.

Eldridge reviewed an audio recording from a luncheon attended by Gardner. Eldridge believed something illegal or unethical was at least intimated on the recording, according to reports.

Council members later voted to fire Eldridge, but that ended with a tie vote, forcing the separation negotiations.