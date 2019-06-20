County council asking local vets to lead pledge

The Laurens County Council began a new tradition at its first regular meeting for June on Tuesday, June 4.

U.S. Military veterans are being asked to lead off meetings of council with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The veterans will be recognized prior to the meetings. Interested veterans are asked to fill out a form that can be picked up at the Office of Veterans Affairs at the Historic County Courthouse on the square in Laurens.

Carey Bolt, veterans affairs officer for the county, said the gesture is a way to keep veterans involved and to recognize them for their service to the nation.

Laurens County Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Andy Howard was the first veteran to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the June 4 meeting of council. Howard served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Involving veterans in each meeting of council was the brainchild of County Council Chairman David Pitts.

“It’s really simple – we get to meet because of the freedoms we have due to the people who have served and gone on before us and continue to serve today,” Pitts said. “It doesn’t cost us a dime, and it’s a way for us to honor and recognize veterans for their service.”