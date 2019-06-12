Ten at the Top hosting workshop at The Ridge

A workshop addressing community involvement and growth in Laurens County is scheduled for Thursday evening at The Ridge in Laurens.

The event, which is scheduled from 6-8 p.m., is presented by Ten at the Top, a consortium of representatives from 10 Upstate counties working together to foster economic and community development across the Upstate.

“The goal is to learn from regional leaders about their experiences and how they have evolved their communities in various ways,” said Amanda Munyan, executive director of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re also looking forward to hearing from the community about what they want their community to look like in the future.”

The guest speakers for the workshop include Allen Smith, president and CEO of the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce; Greenwood County Councilman Theo Lane; Greenville area community volunteer Lisa Stevens; and Angelle LaBorde, president and CEO of the Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce.

Local leaders will also take part in the workshop.

Written questions from the audience will be discussed by the panel of speakers.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to register by visiting tenatthetop.org. The workshop is free and open to the public.