Special election set to fill Cross Hill council seat

Candidate filing for a special election to fill a vacant spot on the Cross Hill Town Council is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, June 21.

The filing period for the Aug. 13 special election will last until noon on Saturday, June 29.

An at-large seat on the Cross Hill Town Council became vacant in May when Councilman Brett Davis resigned. Davis was in the midst of his first term as a councilman.

“When he resigned, we called the (South Carolina) Election Commission and got things in motion for the special election on Aug. 13,” said Cross Hill Mayor Randy Bishop.

Davis, the former pastor at the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill, accepted another position that necessitated his resignation from town council. He had served as pastor at First Baptist of Cross Hill since August of 2014.

Potential candidates wishing to run for the vacant town council seat can contact the Laurens County Board of Registration and Elections by email at lwest@co.laurens.sc.us or by calling 864-984-4431.

First Baptist of Cross Hill will be the only precinct open for the special election, and it will be in operation from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 13.