County council candidate forum set for Thursday

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the Laurens County Farm Bureau are hosting a forum for the two candidates seeking the vacant District 4 seat on Laurens County Council.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Farm Bureau, 726 East Main Street in Laurens.

Jennifer Garrett and Brown Patterson are seeking the seat, which was vacated by Stewart Jones after his election to the South Carolina House of Representatives. Both Patterson and Garrett are Republicans.

The GOP Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9. The special election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10. Barring a successful write-in campaign, the GOP Primary winner will be the presumptive winner of the special election.

Thompson Smith will serve as moderator for the forum. The public is invited to attend.