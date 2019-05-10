Mud runners getting ready for annual Battlemud, May 18

Laurens, South Carolina – Runners can get their costumes ready for next weekend’s annual Battlemud 2019, as the Family YMCA of Greater Laurens and Main Street Laurens host the Laurens County Mud Run, Battlemud 2019, sponsored by PRISMA Health.

There is still space for participants in two-person teams for the Saturday, May 18 event, according to Jonathan Irick, director of Main Street Laurens. Battlemud begins and eventually ends again at the Laurens Y, 410 Anderson Dr, Laurens, South Carolina.

The hosts have already been accepting applications for the two-person teams, but late registration will be available the day of the event. There is still online registration offered at www.go-greenevents.com. Late registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the first team begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 for each 2-person team. Teams can be made up of friends, family members and even children as long as they’re willing to get muddy and wet.

The course begins at the Laurens Y’s track and goes through woods, obstacles and culverts and crosses underneath Anderson Drive.

Since the nature of the run includes plenty of water and mud, the Laurens County Mud Run goes on rain or shine.

For more information call the Laurens Family Y, 864-984-2621.