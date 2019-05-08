Cross Hill man dies in motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist died Friday night after being struck by another vehicle on Harris Springs Road near Cross Hill.

The victim was identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Earnest Raynor, 56, of Cross Hill.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Raynor was piloting a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle north on Harris Springs Road about a half-mile north of Cross Hill when a 2006 Dodge SUV pulled out of a driveway onto the road. The motorcycle hit the SUV and ejected Raynor, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis.

Hovis said the Raynor was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, was not injured.

The accident is stull under investigation by the SCHP’s multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

The fatality is the seventh this year on Laurens County roads.

Clinton man killed on I-20

A Clinton man attempting to cross I-20 on foot near Columbia when he was struck and killed by a vehicle was buried this past Sunday at Orchard Memorial Park in Clinton.

Jamarcus Dantre Foggie, 23, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Sunday, April 28 around 11 p.m.

According to an obituary from Beasley Funeral Home, Foggie’s funeral was held Sunday afternoon at Laurel Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother, Susie Foggie Little and her husband, James. Also, his grandparents Clarence and Beatrice Yelldell of Greenwood.