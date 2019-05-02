Clinton tennis reaches semis

The Clinton Red Devils boys’ tennis team is one victory from a third straight state championship appearance.

Clinton rolled to a 6-0 victory over West-Oak Thursday in Clinton, guaranteeing the team a chance at a return to the Class 3A finals. Clinton was to play the winner of the Powdersville-Camden match Monday at 5 p.m., at Clinton, with the winner advancing to the state championship match on May 11.

Clinton did not lose a single set in any of the five matches played – the No. 2 doubles match was won via forfeit. Ike Waldron had the best performance on the day for Clinton, winning his No. 1 singles match by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Connor Donley (No. 2), Anders Orr (No. 3), Hayden Minor (No. 4) and Brandon Campbell (No. 5) won the other singles matches played.