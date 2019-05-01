Caime gets 3-year contract extension from county

The Laurens County Council voted unanimously to extend the contract of County Administrator Jon Caime following an executive session at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Caime’s extension is for three more years, and he said its compensation package is the same as his original three-year deal. Caime was hired away from the same post in Hart County, Georgia in March of 2016 and began work here in April of that year.

He said he is pleased with where the county is sitting after his initial three years at the helm.

“Everything has gone exactly according to plan based on the original priorities outlined by council,” Caime said. “I quickly realized there were dreams and priorities of council and dreams and priorities of the residents of Laurens County.”

Caime said his first goal was to work on the county’s budgeting process and make sure it on sound financial footing.

“We had three years to put together a program to get the county finances going in the right direction, and we were able to do that,” he said.

Caime credited his team of administrators and employees for the work they’ve accomplished over the past three years, including getting employee compensation levels in line across the board.

“We’ve been able to do that and some other things without any increase in taxes,” he said.

Council also considered a fire services contract with the City of Clinton but did not take action on the matter following executive session.