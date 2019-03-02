PC men fall in regular season finale, draw 7th seed

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team finished with the No. 7 seed in the Big South Tournament, which begins Tuesday, after falling 72-65 against Charleston Southern.

The loss moved PC down to 17-14 overall, 9-7 in the Big South, and into a four-way tie for fifth place. Tie-breaking scenarios left PC with the seventh seed, meaning it will start the tournament Tuesday when it hosts No. 10 UNC Asheville at the Templeton Center. The game starts at 7 p.m.

PC was done in by poor shooting in the second half, which saw the team hit just 8 of 32 (25 percent) from the field, and 1 of 10 from 3-point range. CSU didn’t do itself much better, going 12 of 29 (41 percent) from the field and 0 for 10 from 3-point range, but got 20 points and 10 boards from Phlandrous Fleming off the bench to help the cause. Christian Keeling had 25 points to lead all scorers for CSU.

Adam Flagler led four PC players in double figures with 16 points.

PC women: Trinity Johnson had 11 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 18 points in the game, as the Blue Hose defeated Longwood, 64-60, in Farmville, Va.

Kacie Hall added 11 points and five assists, while Salina Virola had 10 points and nine boards.

The victory moved PC to 6-21 overall, 4-12 in the Big South. PC visits Gardner-Webb Wednesday night and comes back for its home finale, March 9, against Radford.