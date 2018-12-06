Webb out as Clinton varsity football coach

The Clinton Red Devils’ varsity football program is searching for a new head coach.

Andrew Webb, the head coach of the Red Devils for the last four years, has been let go from the position. The announcement was made in a press release sent out Thursday afternoon by Laurens District 56.

A search for Webb’s replacement is underway.

“As we look for our next head coach, we will continue to build upon our proud Red Devils tradition,” District 56 Superintendent David O’Shields said. “The district would like to thank Coach Andrew Webb for the hard work and direction he has given to the Laurens 56 athletes over the last four years.”

Webb took over for Scott King following the 2014 season. The former Red Devil quarterback came back with a spread formation in the early part of his tenure but went back to more of a ground-and-pound offense traditional with the Red Devils’ program.

Clinton went 14-28 during Webb’s four years as head coach and made the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. The team was not able to advance out of the first round in both instances, losing to Chester in 2016 and Seneca in 2017 – the latter of which was an 18-14 loss on the road.

“At the end of the day we just haven’t done a good enough job. We haven’t done a good enough job of executing. All of that comes back to me as the head coach,” Webb said. “We just haven’t got it done.”