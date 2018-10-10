Area sports events canceled due to Michael

Clinton High School has announced all home and away sporting events for both Clinton High and Clinton Middle scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled due to the expected high wins from Hurricane Michael, and all events Thursday are also canceled because both District 55 and 56 will be closed due to the storm.

All students and staff are to be off campuses by 5:30 p.m. today.

The list of events canceled for Wednesday include the following: Clinton 7th football vs. Southside Christian, CHS varsity girls’ tennis versus Woodruff, middle school versus SSC, along with JV and varsity volleyball against Woodruff, and JV football against Newberry.

Laurens Middle School, too, has canceled its football game against Wright Middle for tonight.

Laurens Academy has also canceled its volleyball match for Thursday with Newberry Academy, which has announced it will be closed tomorrow due to the storm.

Look for further updates from The Laurens County Advertiser on our Facebook and Twitter feeds as events warrant.