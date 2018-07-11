2 arrested on warrants in Waterloo

A man wanted by the S.C. Highway Patrol and a Waterloo woman were arrested by state troopers and deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Sunday on Relax Street in Waterloo.

Kristopher Damian Burton, 37, was arrested without incident after initially locking himself in a bedroom. He was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center and is charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light.

Officers also discovered a firearm and drug paraphernalia at the residence, according to a report from the LCSO.

They also discovered Kerrie Rena Wilson, 39, hiding under some clothing in a closet at the residence.

LCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and discovered methamphetamine and steroids. Wilson is in the Johnson Detention Center charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of steroids.

Burton was also charged by the LCSO with unlawful possession of a firearm in addition to his SCHP warrants in Greenwood County.

“It absolutely pleases me to see the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office working so well with other agencies and bringing about change where it’s needed,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “When law enforcement works together the community observes those changes as well.”

LCSO investigates Fountain Inn shooting

Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday at a residence on Tillbrook Court in Fountain Inn that sent a victim to the hospital.

The LCSO was notified of the shooting after a victim with apparent gunshot wounds to the abdomen and groin was flown from the Hillcrest Hospital to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Several individuals were interviewed by LCSO deputies as potential witnesses, but no arrests were made. The incident remains under investigation by the LCSO.