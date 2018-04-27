LCSO aiding in Waterloo search for missing N.C. woman

By John Clayton, Editor

Laurens County, SC – Authorities are searching today (Friday, Aug. 27) for a body in a missing-person cold case near the intersection of Lois Lane and Serene Drive in Waterloo. The Gaston County, N.C. case dates back to the mid-1990s and involves a missing woman.

According to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Robert Wilkie, the LCSO was asked for assistance in the search by the Gaston County (N.C.) Police Department.

“We are searching an area … by utilizing cadaver dogs and possibly ground-penetrating radar,” Wilkie said in a release from the LCSO.

The cadaver dogs are provided by the S.C. Search & Rescue Dog Association, and assistance with ground-penetrating radar is being provided by the University of South Carolina Institute of Archaeology & Anthropology, the release said.

According to reports, the search is for Debra Herms Childers, who disappeared from Bessemer City, N.C. on March 22, 1995.

An internet search revealed that Childers, then 40, was last seen driving a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice. The car was discovered on April 9, 1995 in Chester County, S.C.

