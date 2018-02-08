“50 years and it still gets to me” – Cooke remembers Orangeburg Massacre

Laurens, SC – The front artwork on the 1968 South Carolina State yearbook showed a collection of yearbook covers from the previous 14 years, giving little indication to the tragedy represented on the first pages. There on an “In Memorium” page were pictured the three young men who died 50 years ago. Delano Middleton, Samuel Hammonds and Henry Smith are pictured along with a collage of headlines about the life-changing events of that winter. The front artwork on the 1968 South Carolina State yearbook showed a collection of yearbook covers from the previous 14 years, giving little indication to the tragedy represented on the first pages. There on an “In Memorium” page were pictured the three young men who died 50 years ago. Delano Middleton, Samuel Hammonds and Henry Smith are pictured along with a collage of headlines about the life-changing events of that winter.

This week, Feb. 8, marked the 50th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre, the deadliest Civil Rights event in South Carolina.

Its memory Thursday morning provided some tough moments for Susan McDaniel Cooke of Laurens, who was a 19-year-old junior at the college, and her brother, the late Ed McDaniel, who was a senior. Cooke fought back tears as she recalled details of those moments and the weeks afterward.

“It’s been 50 years and it still gets to me,” she said, apologizing for her emotion. “50 years and I can still hear that gunfire.”

Having her big brother at the college had always offered Cooke a sense of security, including those few evenings earlier in the week when they were part of a group holding signs and protesting at the local bowling alley. It was early 1968 and Orangeburg was a small town with little to entertain college-age students. Despite the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the owners, the Floyd brothers, had refused to allow black students to enter.

“We could go to church, and sometimes we’d go to the movies and we just wanted to be able to go bowling and that’s all we were asking.” Cooke said. “Nobody had weapons. It was peaceful.”

The night of the shooting the college president had told students to stay on campus, Cooke said. The boys had built a bonfire near the front entrance of the college, and the girls had been there near the entrance with their signs so passersby could see them. An earlier curfew forced the girls back in, however, so Cooke was in her dorm room when the shooting began. She knew her brother was still there.

What she didn’t know was that troopers from the highway patrol had scaled the slight embankment leading to the campus property. Tensions escalated and within minutes, the troopers began firing on the unarmed students.

“It sounded like firecrackers because there were so many shots. It probably didn’t last but 5 or 6 or maybe 10 seconds, but it felt like a long time,” Cooke said. She could see the bonfire from her dorm window and she knew her brother was there.