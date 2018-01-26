Laurens man arrested in child porn case

| | 0

Donald Ruff

A state-level investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a Laurens man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and an Internet Crimes Against Children unit contacted the Laurens Police Department identified Donald Ruff of Laurens as a suspect in a child-pornography case. State agents met with detectives from the Laurens Police Department and executed a search warrant at Ruff’s Laurens residence.

Ruff, 31, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains at the Johnson Detention Center after bond on all charges was denied Friday.

Police also seized several electronic devices at Ruff’s residence.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor includes knowingly “possessing material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.” The second-degree charge is the same as above coupled with the duplication and/or distribution of the material. Each felony charge is punishable for up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s office.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment