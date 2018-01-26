Laurens man arrested in child porn case

A state-level investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a Laurens man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and an Internet Crimes Against Children unit contacted the Laurens Police Department identified Donald Ruff of Laurens as a suspect in a child-pornography case. State agents met with detectives from the Laurens Police Department and executed a search warrant at Ruff’s Laurens residence.

Ruff, 31, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains at the Johnson Detention Center after bond on all charges was denied Friday.

Police also seized several electronic devices at Ruff’s residence.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor includes knowingly “possessing material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.” The second-degree charge is the same as above coupled with the duplication and/or distribution of the material. Each felony charge is punishable for up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s office.