Mayflower descendant to speak at Thursday genealogy meeting

The first meeting of the Laurens District Genealogical Society will feature a speaker who has three ancestors from the Mayflower, and the public is welcome to attend at the Laurens County Library.



Set for 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 11 at the main branch in Laurens, the speaker is Nancy Grammar Byers Roberts of Simpsonville.

Roberts has written a book on her research, “Descendants of the Mayflower.” She also continues to research Samuel Bratton Nisbet who was born in 1794 in Lancaster, S.C.

Visitors are welcome to attend and can gain valuable clues for family research. For more information call 864-876-3712. The library is located at 1017 West Main Street, Laurens.