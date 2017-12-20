ALDI issues recall of Jack Brown brand apples

ALDI stores in the Carolinas, Georgia and Indiana and Jack Brown Produce, Inc. have voluntarily recalled an assortment of apples that were available for purchase in stores starting on Dec. 13, 2017 due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The grocery chain issued a press release earlier today that said ALDI stores immediately removed the affected products from the shelves. The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the release. None of the stores were identified.

To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

Here is a list of the produce with UPC codes:

• Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

• Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

• Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

• Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

• Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

If customers have products affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Jack Brown Produce Inc. at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.